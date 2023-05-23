PA Teacher Stipend Program Formally Introduced

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation has been introduced to create a student teacher stipend program in an effort to fill a teacher shortage in PA. Senate Bill 300 would provide a $10,000 stipend for those enrolled in a teacher preparation program at an institution of higher education in PA to complete their student teaching requirement. An additional $5,000 stipend would be offered for students who complete their student teaching in schools that traditionally don’t have student teachers and schools with high teacher vacancies. Also, a $1,000 stipend would be offered for cooperating teachers who mentor student teachers. Bill sponsor, Lancaster County Republican Sen. Ryan Aument said if we do nothing to get more teachers into PA schools, our children will suffer consequences like overcrowded classrooms, impersonal instruction, and fewer course options. The bill, also sponsored by Philadelphia Democrat Sen. Vincent Hughes, is before the Senate Education Committee.