PA Task Force 1 Member Deployed To Kentucky After Devastating Floods

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced that one member of PA Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after historic flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way. The deployed member will serve as a deputy planner with a federal Incident Support Team and could remain deployed in Kentucky for up to two weeks. PA Task Force 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search & Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. PA Emergency Management Agency or PEMA is also monitoring for requests for assistance.