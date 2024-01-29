PA Supreme Court Sides With Abortion Industry In Ruling Today

HARRISBURG – A 219-page opinion in the Allegheny Reproductive v. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health and Human Services case was released this morning. The decision includes several concurring and dissenting opinions. The case was sent back to Commonwealth Court for further action on medicaid funding of abortion. Pennsylvania Family Institute filed an Amicus brief opposing the claims made by the plaintiffs in the case. PFI attorneys are reviewing the details to determine the scope and impact of the very disappointing but not unexpected decision by the court.