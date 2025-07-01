PA Sunday Hunting Measure Goes To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would fully repeal PA’s Sunday hunting ban received its final supportive vote and will head to the governor. House Bill 1431 passed the state House on June 11, then passed the state Senate last week, and was brought before the House again for a final vote on concurrence. The bill passed by a 142-61 vote. While PA long has had Sunday hunting opportunities for foxes, coyotes, and crows, and Act 107 of 2019 cleared the way for additional hunting on three designated Sundays, Sunday hunting otherwise is prohibited. If the bill becomes law, the PA Game Commission will be authorized to implement additional Sunday hunting opportunities.