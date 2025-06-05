PA Sues USDA Over Funding Cut To Food Aid Program

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Shapiro Administration has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture saying the agency, under President Trump, illegally cut off funding through a program designed to distribute more than $1 billion to states. The money was to buy food from farms for schools, child care centers, and food banks. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court. It comes three months after the USDA advised states it was ending the pandemic-era assistance program. The loss to PA is $13 million under a three-year contract. Purchases include commodities such as cheese, eggs, meat, fruits, and vegetables. The department, under then-President Biden, announced a second round of funding through the program last year. Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was confident that the state would win the lawsuit.