PA Students With Disabilities Get More School Time Under Settlement

HARRISBURG (AP) – Students with disabilities in PA will now receive free support through the public education system for an additional year than current policy dictates. A settlement was announced with the PA Department of Education. Under the new policy that goes into effect Sept. 5, students will be eligible to receive free services until they turn 22, rather than aging out of the program the summer after they turn 21. Students who aged out during the last school year under the old policy will be able to re-enroll in the upcoming academic year. The new policy will continue offering students support services to help them transition into adulthood, as well as speech therapy and occupational therapy. A Department of Education spokesperson said they were notifying families with eligible students of the change. Lawyers representing a 19-year-old student filed a federal class action suit in July arguing the state’s policy failed to comply with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which states that services should continue until a student receives a diploma, or turns 22.