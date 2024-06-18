PA Students Will Never Forget 9/11 Under New Law

HARRISBURG – York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill hailed passage of Act 25 of 2024, a new law that will provide model curriculum to schools to teach about the events and significance of Sept. 11, 2001. She said the bill is not an unfunded mandate on schools and will help guide schools in their curriculum development to teach about the historical context of terrorism and the attacks. The materials will also cover the country’s response to and the global impact of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the United Airlines Flight 93 crash in Shanksville, PA. The materials will also cover the country’s response to and the global impact of the terrorist attacks. . The Department of Education has one year to make the curriculum and materials available for schools.