PA Student Teacher Stipend Program Now Underway

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers gathered in Harrisburg to announce the online application period for the new student teacher stipend application under the PA Student Teacher Support Program for the 2024-25 academic year. In 2023, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law Act 33, establishing the $10 million program which provides up to $15,000 to eligible student teachers in PA. Administered through PHEAA, the program will help address the state’s teacher shortage. The program will be awarded on a first come, first served basis providing $10,000 to student teachers who meet program requirements, with an additional $5,000 available to student teachers working in high-need areas. To qualify, students must commit to working as teachers in PA for a minimum of three years after completing their education and must be enrolled in an approved PDE Educator Preparation Program at a higher education institution in the Commonwealth. Information and applications are being accepted at pheaa.org/StudentTeacher.