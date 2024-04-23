PA Statewide Races Have Contests

HARRISBURG – In statewide races, voters will be selecting from candidates seeking the office of PA Attorney General. Current state Attorney General Michelle Henry is not running for reelection. Republicans will choose between Dave Sunday and Craig Williams. Democrats have five choices in the running: Keir Bradford-Grey, Eugene DePasquale, Joe Khan, Jared Solomon, and Jack Stollsteimer. In a contested race for PA Auditor General, Democrats will choose between Malcolm Kenyatta and Mark Pinsley. The winner of that race will face incumbent Republican Timothy DeFoor, who is running for another term. For PA Treasurer, Republican Stacy Garrity is unopposed in her attempt for another term. Democrats will choose between Ryan Bizzarro and Erin McClelland to run against Garrity.