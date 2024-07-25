PA State Senators Laughlin And Dush Introduce Safe Harbor Legislation For Sexually Exploited Children

HARRISBURG – Sens. Dan Laughlin (R-49) and Cris Dush (R-25) yesterday introduced legislation to update existing “safe harbor laws” to address the gaps in the current statute regarding the protection and support of minors who have been victims of sexual exploitation. The Senate Majority Policy Committee held a public hearing this past January about human trafficking, learning not only that prosecution of offenders needs to be uniform across localities and states, but, just as important, that more needs to be done to protect the victims of human trafficking. The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 1299, was developed based on the information received during that hearing. SB 1299 covers all criminal offenses related to the sexual exploitation of children, not just specific crimes. Using a broader scope will ensure all victims receive the assistance and protection they need, regardless of the circumstances of their exploitation. The legislation also seeks to ensure the privacy and safety of children since confidentiality is paramount to protecting sexually exploited children from further harm.