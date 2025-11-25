PA State Police Looking For New Police Trooper Applicants

HARRISBURG – If you’re interested in being a PA State Police trooper, now is the time to apply. The PA State Police opened a new selection cycle for men and women considering a career. The 2025-26 state budget includes funding for four cadet classes. State Police Commissioner, Col. Christopher Parris says, “If you are dedicated to serving others, willing to work diligently to strengthen your community, and committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, we encourage you to consider a career as a PA state trooper.”Applications should be submitted via PA’s employment website by January 23, 2026. Applicants who meet all eligibility requirements move on to a qualifying written exam. Applicants must also successfully complete a polygraph examination, background investigation, physical readiness test, medical screening, and psychological screening before training at the academy. For more information on becoming a state trooper, visit PATrooper.com.