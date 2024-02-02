PA State Of Education 2024 Report Released

HARRISBURG – The PA School Boards Association has released its 2024 State of Education Report. Now in its eighth year, the report uses results from a survey of school district leaders and publicly available education data to serve as a benchmark of the key indicators of public school performance. As policymakers discuss the future of education funding in PA, the report presents timely information. Some key findings from this year’s report include: 66% of school districts reported student mental health needs as one of their challenges, making it the biggest challenge again this year. On average, 46.4% of students were estimated to have some mental health need according to school leaders. You can read the complete report by clicking on the picture below.

