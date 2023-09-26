PA State Lawmakers Play Ball For A Good Cause

HARRISBURG – State lawmakers from both side of the aisle will come together to play ball for a good cause. The Capitol All-Stars Softball game began in 2013. The bipartisan, bicameral game between the “Yinz” and the “Youse” is played by PA House & Senate members, Republicans and Democrats, and men and women. The proceeds raised benefit Hunger-Free Pennsylvania and Feeding Pennsylvania – two charitable, non-profit organizations working to feed over two million hungry Pennsylvanians. So far, the games have raised almost $450,000. The proceeds go into every single legislative district in all 67 PA counties. Tickets are $10 a person. The game begins at 5 p.m.at Harrisburg’s FNB Field and airs on PCN.