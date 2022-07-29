PA State Grant Deadline Aprroaches

HARRISBURG – PHEAA is reminding students of the Aug. 1 deadline to apply for the PA State Grant Award. The deadline applies to anyone enrolling in a community college; a designated PA open-admissions institution; a business, trade or technical school; a hospital school of nursing; or a two-year program that is not transferable to another institution. This encompasses about 104 schools throughout the Commonwealth. To determine eligibility for a PA State Grant, applicants must complete the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or (FAFSA), which can be accessed by clicking on the banner below. In addition to completing the FAFSA, first-time applicants must also submit a PA State Grant Form. First-time applicants who submit the FAFSA online will be automatically redirected to the PA State Grant Form by following the onscreen prompts on the confirmation page. This year’s maximum grant award increased from $5,000 to $5,750, the largest maximum award in the program’s history.