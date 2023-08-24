PA State Employee Unions Ratify New 4-Year Agreements

HARRISBURG (AP) – Members of two large PA state employee unions have ratified proposed four-year contracts with the Shapiro Administration, with the cost of salaries and benefits projected to rise by more than 20%. One agreement covers about 10,000 members of the Service Employees International Union Local 668. The other covers about 27,000 members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 13. The Independent Fiscal Office, a legislative agency, estimates that the AFSCME contract will increase salaries and benefits by almost $1.2 billion in the deal’s fourth year or roughly 21%. The contracts deliver pay raises of 20.25% over the four years, including 5% right away.