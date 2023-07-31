PA State Employee Unions Begin Voting On Proposed Contracts

HARRISBURG (AP) – Members of two large state employee unions are voting on proposed contracts with the Shapiro Administration, including one that would deliver pay raises of more than 20% over the next four years. The tentative agreements cover about 36,000 members of the AFSCME Local 13 and SEIU Local 668. Voting was expected to last several weeks. Neither union leaders nor Shapiro’s administration agreed to provide details of the tentative agreements before anything is ratified. However, Pennlive.com reported that a copy of the proposed terms for 27,000 AFSCME members under Shapiro’s jurisdiction shows that members would receive raises totaling 20.25% over four years. Employees across state government are represented by unions, including nurses, state troopers, corrections officers, and social services caseworkers. The administration said talks continue with 13 other labor unions representing state employees.