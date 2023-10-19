PA Standing With Israel After Terrorist Attacks

HARRISBURG – Resolutions against the terrorist attacks against Israel have come from state lawmakers in Harrisburg. The PA Senate approved Senate Resolutions 185 and 191 which condemns the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas and pledges support for Israel and its people. The PA House adopted Resolution 245 urging Congress to provide Israel with the support necessary to ensure its safety and security and condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas. Gov. Josh Shapiro joined the PA Jewish Legislative Caucus to stand in support of the people of Israel. Shapiro issued a proclamation in support of the PA Jewish community and allies who stand together against hate, terror, and violence. Gov. Shapiro said, “Know that we, as your elected leaders, have heard you – and your state lawmakers have lifted your voices through these resolutions condemning terror and standing with Israel.”