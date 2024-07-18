PA Squatters Legislation Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A measure impacting squatters in PA has been signed into law. Senate Bill 1236, now Act 88, clearly defines what constitutes a “tenant” and simplifies the process of reclaiming property from squatters. Currently, property owners face an exhausting and often painful journey to reclaim their properties. The requirement to issue a “notice to quit” to individuals who have no legitimate claim on a property burdens property owners financially and exacts a heavy emotional toll. Under PA law, squatters would be considered trespassers once the landowner warns them they are not welcome and instructs them to vacate the property. Should the squatters remain in any place where they are not licensed or privileged to be, they commit the offense of defiant trespass.