PA Speed Camera Program Begins

HARRISBURG -PennDOT and the PA Turnpike Commission, in partnership with the PA State Police, started enforcement of the statewide Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program. Previously referred to as Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement, the initial five-year pilot program was made permanent when Gov. Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1284 into law on December 14, 2023. Over the course of the five years of the pilot program’s operation, there was a 38% reduction in 1-10 mph speeding in work zones, a 47% reduction in excessive speeding in work zones (11 mph or more over the speed limit), and work zone crashes declined by up to 50% when a speed enforcement vehicle was present. Work zones with speed safety cameras deployed are marked with signage in advance of the enforcement area.