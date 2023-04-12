PA Skill Game Regulation Legislation To Be Unveiled

HARRISBURG – Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw plans to unveil legislation establishing a regulatory framework and taxing structure on skill video games in the Commonwealth. In a co-sponsorship memo, Yaw explained the legislation could generate an estimated $300 million in annual tax revenue. He said PA’s skill game terminals are manufactured right here in Lycoming County and the finished products exist in fraternal clubs, veterans’ organizations and taverns, as well as other local businesses throughout the state. Under his proposal, all games will be required to be connected to a terminal collection and control system that allows the state to monitor all transactions and ensure that all taxes are accrued and paid. Additionally, the legislation will strengthen penalties for those who operate unlicensed and illegal games and gambling devices. Yaw said his legislation, which will help rid the market of illegal games, while supporting small businesses, is expected to be formally introduced later this month.