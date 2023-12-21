PA Settles With Google

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry joins 52 other Attorneys General in a $700 million settlement agreement with Google regarding a lawsuit over the tech company’s anti-competitive practices in its Google Play Store. Pennsylvania will receive an estimated $20.58 million for consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023. The Office of Attorney General will receive an additional $10,000 in litigation fees and costs. According to the lawsuit, Google (via the Play Store) unlawfully monopolized the market for app distribution and in-app payment processing on Android devices. Google prevented other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices and created barriers to deter consumers from directly downloading apps without using the Play Store. Consumers eligible for restitution do not have to submit claims. They will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can elect to receive a check or ACH transfer. Google will provide information for eligible consumers to a claims administrator retained by the state Attorneys General. The administrator will then provide notice directly via email and through notice published in digital media.