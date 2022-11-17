PA Settlement With Walmart Over Opioids

HARRISBURG – PA is to receive $120 million from a settlement reached with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. As part of the settlement, Walmart will pay more than $3 billion nationally to help fund treatment resources in impacted communities. Walmart has also agreed to make improvements in how their pharmacies handle opioids. The settlement is being sent to other states for review and approval. The agreement comes from a multi-state investigation into manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies for their roles in the opioid epidemic.