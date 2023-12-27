PA Settlement With Florida Marketer

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced a settlement with Florida-based marketing company, RMC Direct Mail Services, LLC, over allegedly deceptive warranty mailers sent to Pennsylvanians. According to the Commonwealth’s investigation, the mailers included a variety of false representations to frighten, pressure, and mislead recipients into responding – including language that indicated “Final Notice” or “Signature Required.” Some mailers appeared to be checks, while others appeared to be from the Internal Revenue Service. All were deemed to be “junk mail” advertisements by the Office of Attorney General. As part of the settlement, RMC is banned from participating in the creation or dissemination of advertisements of any kind to PA residents. In addition, RMC will pay the Commonwealth’s investigative costs and penalties.