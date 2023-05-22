PA Settlement For Unwanted Telemarketing Calls

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced a settlement with New York-based Fluent, LLC and its subsidiaries for their role in allegedly causing millions of unwanted telemarketing calls to be placed to PA residents. Through promotional offers in which gift cards to popular retailers were offered as incentives, Fluent and its subsidiaries collected personal information, including telephone numbers, which were then sold as “leads” to telemarketing companies. This included the personal information of thousands of people on the PA and Federal “Do Not Call” lists. According to the lawsuit, more than 4.2 million PA consumers registered their information on one of Fluent’s websites. The settlement also requires Fluent to pay $250,000 to the Attorney General’s office to be used for public protection and educational purposes.