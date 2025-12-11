PA Settlement Against Dollar General

HARRISBURG – The PA Attorney General’s Office announced a settlement with Dollar General Corporation and its parent company regarding consumers being charged higher prices than what was labeled and advertised on shelves. An investigation found numerous occasions when consumers were charged higher prices at registers at Dollar General, which operates over 900 locations throughout PA. The investigation also revealed that Dollar General stores failed more than 40% of pricing accuracy inspections between 2019 and 2023. The corporation, under the settlement, will pay $1.55 million to the Commonwealth in penalties and costs, and agreed to improve their business practices. The settlement agreement requires Dollar General to maintain sufficient staffing to update shelf tags on at least a weekly basis; ensure each store undergoes at least two unannounced pricing audits during each fiscal year; conduct either an enhanced audit or full store assessment of each store that fails three or more price audits during a 12 month period; and correct all reported or known price inaccuracies within 24 hours. Consumers who see retailers charging higher prices at the register than as advertised are encouraged to file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, over the phone at 717-787-3391 or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.