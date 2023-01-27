PA Senators Renew Efforts To Enact Child Reunification Measure

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin and Washington County Sen. Camera Bartolotta renewed legislative efforts to help provide a new tool to reunify lost children with their parents. The senators are seeking support for legislation that would provide parents with free ID kits that include fingerprinting materials, DNA collection swabs, and other information that can be used to help identify the child in case of an emergency. To protect the personal information of children and families, the information would be stored securely by parents and would not be entered in any sort of state or national database. Martin said providing this resource to parents will give law enforcement every opportunity to locate a missing child and return them to their family. According to the FBI, there were 30,618 active missing person records for juveniles under the age of 18 as of Dec. 31, 2019. More than 500,000 children in the U.S. go missing each year – one child every 40 seconds, on average.