PA Senators Propose Discrimination Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey have introduced bipartisan legislation to address discrimination on college and university campuses. The Protecting Students on Campus Act would inform students of their right to file a civil rights complaint with the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education if they experience discrimination based on their race, color, or national origin. It would ensure that colleges and universities that receive federal funding properly inform students of their right to file discrimination complaints. It would also provide accountability to ensure proper investigation of alleged discrimination so colleges and universities can maintain a safe learning environment for all students. The measure comes amid rising anti-semitic, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic activity on campuses nationwide.