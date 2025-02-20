PA Senators Honor THON Participants

HARRISBURG – Several PA state senators are honoring the thousands of Penn State students who participate in the annual THON fundraiser to support families affected by pediatric cancer. THON provides both emotional and financial support for families who benefit from the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. As the largest student-run philanthropy effort in the world, THON has raised $236 million since its creation in 1973. The year-long fundraiser culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon that will take place tomorrow through Feb. 23 at the Bryce Jordan Center. THON raised nearly $17 million in 2024 alone. The Senators introduced a resolution designating this week as “THON Week” in PA. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties said he is extremely proud and grateful for all the young people supporting THON throughout the year and making a real difference in the lives of families affected by childhood cancer. The love, encouragement, and resources they provide are essential to families at their most vulnerable time.