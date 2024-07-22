PA State Senator Regan Ready-To-Drink Cocktails Bill Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – After a multi-year effort, liquor will be sold outside of the state store system with the passage of legislation championed by Sen. Mike Regan (R-31). “This is monumental,” Regan said. “For the first time in 91 years, Pennsylvania consumers will be able to buy liquor-based alcohol to go at their local grocery store, convenience store, beer distributor or restaurant.” The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (LCB) dates back to the end of Prohibition in 1933. With the LCB came state-run liquor stores, the only place in the commonwealth where consumers have been allowed to purchase spirits-based alcohol for off-premises consumption. Regan’s Senate Bill 688 changes that by allowing licensed retailers to sell ready-to-drink canned cocktails (RTDs) made with spirits, such as vodka and tequila, with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 12.5% or less. Senate Bill 688 was signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro as Act 86 of 2024.