PA Senator Offers His Pot Legalization Proposal

HARRISBURG – Sen. Marty Flynn of Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties plans to introduce legislation legalizing recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Flynn says his proposal would establish a responsible framework for the cultivation, distribution, and retail sales to adults aged 21 and over. Revenue from marijuana sales would be deposited into a Community Reinvestment and Infrastructure Fund to revitalize rural communities, expand the City Revitalization & Investment Zone Program, improve local infrastructure, and provide municipal grants to support law enforcement, public health, and educational programs focused on substance use prevention and mental health. A House bill – House Bill 1200 – which also legalizes recreational pot in PA was quickly passed by the state House on May 7th.