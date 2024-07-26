PA Senator Argall: Pennsylvania Colleges Must Fight Campus Antisemitism

HARRISBURG – After hearing disturbing accounts of antisemitism on college campuses across Pennsylvania, state Sen. Dave Argall (R-29) called on college administrators to take stronger actions against the perpetrators of this hatred during a public hearing of the Senate Education Committee.“It’s deeply troubling to hear that blatant antisemitism was allowed to fester on campuses here in Pennsylvania,” said Argall. “Let me be absolutely clear: action must be taken to prevent this from happening here again.” Argall, the chair of the Senate Education Committee, called this public hearing to hear directly from students about their ordeals since the October 7 massacre, where Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,000 Israelis, most of whom were civilians. The Anti-Defamation League testified the number of antisemitic instances on college campuses jumped from 9 in 2022 to 54 in 2023, an increase of 500%. Testifiers noted the importance of the Stand with Israel Act, legislation which would prevent Pennsylvania colleges and universities that boycott or divest from Israel from receiving any state tax dollars. Earlier this year, Argall voted in favor of this bill when it was approved by a strongly bipartisan vote of 41-7 in the state Senate. It now awaits consideration by the House State Government Committee.