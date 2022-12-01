PA Senate To Put Philly Prosecutor On Trial

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Senate is beginning what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia Democrat District Attorney Larry Krasner from office. Members of the PA Senate received articles of impeachment from the House on Wednesday. The impeachment trial was scheduled to start Jan. 18. Krasner calls his impeachment “pure politics.” The vote to impeach Krasner in the state House was nearly along party lines. A Senate vote to convict will require cooperation from Democrats. Republicans claim Krasner presides over the most serious crisis of crime in Philadelphia and watches the city sink further into the abyss, by choosing to alienate allies including the Attorney General, the Mayor, a series of police commissioners, and even his own staff.