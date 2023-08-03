PA Senate Returning To Session Today For Budget

HARRISBURG – PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward is calling the state Senate back to session today to finalize the General Appropriations Budget. In a statement, Ward said she is calling the session for 1 p.m. to finalize House Bill 611. Ward said signing the measure “will provide the necessary funding to schools, counties, and organizations completing 75% of the budget. The remaining 25% of the budget requires legislation to authorize expenditures. Gov. Shapiro has provided us the necessary assurances to guarantee the monies for those programs will remain untouched until the legislature has finalized the language.” Ward added that Senate Republicans will continue to negotiate with their counterparts in good faith and in the best interests of Pennsylvanians and hopes their counterparts will do the same.