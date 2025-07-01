PA Senate Resolution Recognizes “Day Of The Bible”

The PA Senate approved Senate Resolution 131 making September 12 officially recognized as the "Day of the Bible" in PA. The day commemorates the printing of the Aitken Bible in September 1782. It was the first English-language Bible printed in America, and it wasn't just any publication—it was authorized, purchased, and endorsed by the U.S. Congress during the Revolutionary War in Philadelphia. The day is a reminder of the role Scripture played in shaping the foundation of American liberty and moral order.