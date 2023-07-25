PA Senate Republicans Say No Appeal Of School Funding Ruling

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Republican leaders have issued a statement regarding school funding saying an appeal of the court ruling will not be undertaken. They say the ruling provides an opportunity for meaningful changes to move PA’s education system into the 21st century. In order to evolve the approach to school funding and ensure fairness for students, further modifications and an examination of ways to streamline services must be explored. Engaging in a holistic approach which finds a balance between addressing the needs of students and respecting the ability of taxpayers to pay the costs is vital. The GOP Senate leaders added, “As we continue this conversation and our work to address the court’s ruling, we must also step back and look at ways to further empower parents in the education of their children. Every child has unique needs which must be considered in order to provide a strong educational foundation for all students across the Commonwealth.”