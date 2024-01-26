PA Senate Republican Leaders Voice Support For Texas Governor’s Defense Of The Southern Border

HARRISBURG – As dozens of governors throughout the nation share their support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s actions to secure the border, Pennsylvania Senate Republican Leaders voiced their support for his defense of American citizens and communities. Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39), Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-41) and Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin (R-13) issued the following statement: “America’s founding fathers understood that states cannot be abandoned in the face of an invasion. That is why they included protections in the Constitution to prevent states from being rendered defenseless in the face of dangerous circumstances like the situation Texas faces today. Governor Abbott is clearly exercising his Constitutional authority to defend his state against the consequences of the Biden Administration’s inexcusable indifference toward the suffering its policies are inflicting upon border communities, including skyrocketing crime, human trafficking, unprecedented volumes of narcotics like fentanyl flowing into our communities around the country and numbers of individuals who wish to do our country harm. We encourage Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to cross partisan lines and join the 25 other governors who have expressed support for Governor Abbott.”