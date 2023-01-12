PA Senate Postpones Krasner Trial

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Senate is postponing a trial seeking to remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on the heels of a court ruling that said the impeachment articles don’t meet the constitutionally required standard. The motion was approved unanimously Wednesday in the Republican-controlled Senate and postpones a trial indefinitely. The trial had been scheduled to begin Jan. 18; however, that was thrown into doubt by last month’s ruling by Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler. She wrote that the impeachment articles approved by the state House don’t rise to the constitutionally required standard of “misbehavior in office.” The practical effect of Ceisler’s ruling wasn’t immediately clear.