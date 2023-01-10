PA Senate Panel Reforms Gas Tax/Road Funding/Helps Farmers

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Transportation Committee approved three separate bills which reforms the state’s gas tax, helps funding for PA roads and the State Police, and supports PA’s farmers. The Committee approved Senate Bill 35 which stops the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently sets the average wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon to end future tax hikes on working families. Senate Bill 121 dedicates gas tax revenues to road and bridge safety projects, while ensuring the PA State Police receive reliable, sustainable funding from sources beyond the Motor License Fund. Senate Bill 95 cuts bureaucratic red tape and enables PA farmers to compete in the on-demand, at-home market of goods delivery by dually authorizing the same farm vehicle plate to transport agricultural goods to businesses and places of residence.