PA Senate Panel Passes Bill To Fund Law Enforcement

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Law and Justice Committee unanimously passed legislation introduced by Sens. Doug Mastriano and Devlin Robinson to establish the “Law Enforcement Recovery Grant.” The program will assist agencies facing staff shortages and agencies in communities that have seen an uptick in crime. Senate Bill 1193 will allow municipal police departments, county sheriffs, and the State Police to apply for a grant up to $2.5 million. The grants can be used to fund strategies and incentives to attract new recruits and retain current officers, technology, equipment, and collaborative responses to violent crime and drug trafficking. The PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency will administer the grant program and agencies must report how the grant money will be used. PA currently has over 1,200 vacant police positions. The bill now goes to the full state Senate.