PA Senate Panel Holds Hearing On Crime

LANDISVILLE – The PA Senate Majority Policy Committee held the second in a series of hearings in Lancaster County on crime and public safety to get input from local police chiefs, prosecutors, human trafficking victim advocates, and key community groups. PA has the highest violent crime rate of any state in the Northeast, according to FBI data. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen told the committee that the national media’s consistent coverage of statistically rare cases of officer-involved shootings portrayed as the norm has created a foundation of mistrust in law enforcement. Columbia Borough Police Chief Jack Brommer told the panel that recruiting new officers has become increasingly difficult, particularly as anti-police rhetoric rises. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams explained why the county is a hot spot for human trafficking and how her office has formed a task force to address the alarming trend. Janelle Esbenshade of NorthStar Initiative, a group that supports women who are survivors of domestic sex trafficking, told the committee how communities impacted by human trafficking typically see a rise in other crimes as well. The hearings will help legislators better understand the trends in crime from law enforcement and key stakeholders, and better align the Commonwealth’s economic goals with community objectives throughout the state.