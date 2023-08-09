PA Senate Panel Examines Children’s Advocacy Centers

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Aging & Youth Committee held a hearing to gather information about the critical roles played by children’s advocacy centers or CACs across the state. The centers coordinate the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by utilizing teams of professionals involved in child protective and victim advocacy services, law enforcement and prosecution, and physical and mental health. PA has 41 such centers which provided services to over 15,000 children in 2022. One testifier, Robin Boyer, Director of Intake Services at the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency, talked about the Lancaster County CAC located at 430 N. Lime Street in Lancaster. Committee members asked testifiers what the General Assembly could do to help CACs, and several spoke about challenges facing CACs, including funding and staffing. Persons can find your nearest CAC in PA by clicking on the banner below.

