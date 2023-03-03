PA Senate Panel Approves Whole Milk/Ticks Legislation

HARRISBURG – Two pieces of legislation encouraging PA schools to again offer whole milk in school lunches were approved by the state Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 297would allow PA schools to sell whole or reduced fat (2%) milk that is produced by PA dairy farms. Senate Resolution 48 urges the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow whole and reduced fat milk to again be offered in schools. In 2010, Congress passed a bill prohibiting whole milk from being served in schools, which President Barack Obama signed into law. Additionally, the committee passed Senate Bill 232 which would establish procedures for removing a tick from a student and require the schools provide information about Lyme Disease to the parents or guardians of students bitten by ticks. All three bills now head to the full Senate for consideration.