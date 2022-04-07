PA Senate Panel Approves Constitutional Amendment Preventing Executive Branch Overreach

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate State Government Committee approved a constitutional amendment to limit the use of emergency powers by the executive branch outside of the emergency declaration process. Senate Bill 959, authored by Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, would clarify that no department secretary or agency under the Governor’s jurisdiction can issue public mandates, guidance or directives, unless clearly prescribed and authorized in current law, without an official emergency declaration order in effect. The measure goes to the full Senate for consideration.