PA Senate Panel Approves Bill For Safer Communities

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Judiciary Committee advanced two bills focused on safer communities. Senate Bill 920 implements a statewide rape kit tracking system, allowing victims to go online and track the progress of the DNA evidence collected as part of their case. The bill implements the recommendations of Act 70 of 2022 requiring the PA State Police, in conjunction with the PA Coalition Against Rape, to conduct a study and report examining the resources required for a statewide rape kit tracking system. DNA testing often involves a prolonged period before results are finalized. The PA State Police has been actively tackling the backlog of DNA evidence testing. Senate Bill 1127 would require a prosecutor to notify the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement whenever a criminal defendant is an illegal immigrant. The bill will ensure that no one, regardless of their immigration status, evades responsibility for criminal actions. Both bills go to the full state Senate.