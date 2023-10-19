PA Senate Panel Approves Bill Dealing With Sexually Explicit Content In Schools

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee has passed Senate Bill 7, legislation sponsored by Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument. The bill would make parents aware of the sexually explicit content in their child’s school and give them the ability to limit their own child’s access to such content. It’s part of Aument’s ongoing efforts to empower parents to make decisions with respect to their own children. The bill strictly identifies sexually explicit content, wherever it may be found and regardless of who it may be written by or about, and allows parents to decide if it’s appropriate for their own child. It is not a book ban and would not remove a single book from school library shelves. The bill now goes to the full state Senate.