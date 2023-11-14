PA Senate Panel Advances Resolution To Improve Workforce Training

HARRISBURG – With the Commonwealth spending hundreds of millions of dollars on various programs to train workers and employers still struggling to find skilled employees, the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Sen. Jarrett Coleman of Lehigh & Bucks Counties calling for an investigation into the effectiveness of PA’s workforce development programs. Senate Resolution 169 would direct the Legislative Budget & Finance Committee to study state workforce development programs and make suggestions to improve delivery of services to better help workers and employers. The committee conducts studies and makes recommendations aimed at eliminating unnecessary state expenditures, promoting efficiency in state government, and assuring state funds are spent in accordance with legislative intent and law. Coleman’s resolution gives the committee up to one year to produce its report. Senate Resolution 169 now heads to the full Senate for consideration.