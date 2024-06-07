PA Senate Panel Advances Protections From AI Pornography

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Judiciary Committee approved three bills with bipartisan support which address issues related to pornography generated through artificial intelligence. Prosecutors across the Commonwealth have encountered sexual predators using AI technology to generate images of children being sexual abused. The materials are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing. Because the current statute does not prohibit materials that are artificially generated, prosecuting child predators has become more difficult. The changes would apply to those who use technology to create and disseminate sexually explicit images. Senate Bill 186 and 187 replaces the term “child pornography” with “child sexual abuse material,” more accurately reflecting the true nature of the crime. Senate Bill 1213 would prohibit AI-generated child pornography and other AI-generated sexually explicit images. The bills now go before the full state Senate.