PA Senate Panel Advances Human Trafficking/Judicial Funding Bills

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Judiciary Committee advanced three bills to strengthen protections for human trafficking victims and address funding needs within PA’s judicial system. Senate Bill 44 would assist victims of human trafficking by restoring their driver’s licenses, removing barriers that hinder recovery and independence. House Bill 1286 would require employees of public lodging establishments and short-term rental operators to complete human trafficking awareness training. House Bill 331 would address judicial funding by increasing association dues for Magisterial District Judges and redirecting certain court costs to sustain the Judicial Computer System Augmentation Account. Committee Chair, Sen. Lisa Baker said, “Human trafficking is a heinous crime and these bills strengthen our ability to prevent it and assist survivors. At the same time, we are taking steps to ensure our judicial system remains functional and fair without imposing unnecessary burdens on Pennsylvanians.” The bills now move to the full state Senate for consideration.