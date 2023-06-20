PA Senate Panel Advances FAFSA Completion Bill

HARRISBURG – PA families could make informed decisions about pursuing college and job training programs under a bill approved by the state Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 750 would require high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, which determines eligibility for federal, state, and school financial aid. Bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties says creating a universal FAFSA completion policy will open up more doors for young people by showing what education funding is available for them. Completing the FAFSA ensures families have access to vital information on aid packages for higher education, career and technical education, certificate programs, and more. Data indicates that 91.5% of students who completed the FAFSA enrolled in post-secondary programs by the following November, compared to less than 50% enrollment for students who did not complete the FAFSA. Under the bill, families who choose not to complete the application could opt out on a form provided to parents or guardians. The requirement would not go into effect until the 2024-25 school year. The bill now goes to the full state Senate.