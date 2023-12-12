PA Senate Leaders Speak Out On Antisemitism

HARRISBURG – Some PA Senate leaders are speaking out against antisemitism. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman said Sunday’s anti-Israel protest held in Harrisburg serves as a reminder of the fear and hatred being spread throughout the world. Pittman called the protesters’ march to the Governor’s Residence and targeting of Governor Shapiro was extremely troubling. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties called the rise in antisemitism and hate speech in recent weeks “deeply troubling” and deserves to be roundly condemned by leaders throughout the country and around the world. He added “we will not rest until these vile hostilities are replaced by a more welcoming environment that is rooted in religious tolerance and acceptance.”